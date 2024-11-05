Catherine, Princess of Wales is expected to join her husband Prince William, King Charles and senior royals for Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there was speculation that Catherine, Princess of Wales might join her husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize in South Africa, he travelled there without her by his side. Ahead of his visit, the Prince of Wales said: “Africa has always held a special place in my heart - as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife.”

Prince William is set to be back in the UK for Remembrance Sunday and it is expected that he will be joined by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. She recently joined her husband on a visit to Southport and spent time privately with the bereaved families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was critically wounded during the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have suggested that Catherine, Princess of Wales, might be back at the gym. Here she is taking part in a spin class during a visit to the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, on February 28, 2023 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, told US Weekly that “Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago.” Christopher Anderson also said: “She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted.”

Anderson also revealed to US Weekly that “She’s following doctor’s orders and it’s baby steps.”

Will Catherine, Princess of Wales return to full royal duties in 2024?

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed in a video by Will Warr that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, there has been no statement from the Palace commenting on her royal schedule for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

According to Hello magazine, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, told the publication that the Princess of Wales is likely to take on more foreign trips and said: "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.”