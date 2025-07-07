If you fancy a look inside the doors of the UK’s most famous residence now’s your chance as Buckingham Palace prepares for summer opening tours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the most instantly recognisable buildings in the country - if not across the globe - but while the exterior of Buckingham palace is world famous, the interiors are perhaps less well known. However, since the early 90s, the official residence of The King and Queen has been open to the public during the summer months.

The hoi polloi were first given access to the royal property in 1992 following a fire at Windsor Castle, in order to raise funds for repairs. With the Royal Family away at Balmoral for the summer, it was decided access could be allowed during this time - and it has done so ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the palace will yet again welcome ticket holders to marvel at the splendor of the iconic building’s rooms and artefacts therein. The official website of the British Royal Family states: “Visitors can walk around 19 magnificent State Rooms, used during the year for official entertaining and ceremonial functions.”

Members of the Foot Guards outside Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Buckingham Palace tour 2025

Head inside the golden gates on a self-guided tour of Buckingham Palace and, among the beautifully decorated state rooms, you can view The Throne Room which is often used as a backdrop for royal wedding photos, the Grand Staircase and fine art from the likes of Rembrandt, Rubens and Van Dyck.

You can then head outdoors, take in the panoramic view of the lawn from the Garden Cafe, and head off on a walk along the south side of the garden where you will see the famous lake and the west front of the palace.

Buckingham Palace summer opening 2025

Buckingham Palace opens to visitors this summer from July 10 until September 28. It opens seven days a week during July and August and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times are from 9.30am until 7.30pm (last entry at 5.30pm) in July and August and from 9.30am to 6.30pm (last entry 4.30pm) in September.

Buckingham Palace tour tickets and prices 2025

Tickets include a multimedia guide available in nine languages, and a special exhibition The King’s Tour Artists in the Palace Ballroom. Buy in advance and adult tickets cost £32, ages 18-24 cost £20.50, children aged 5-17 cost £16 and under fives go free. You will pay slightly more if you wait to purchase your tickets at the door though.

To book tickets for Buckingham Palace summer opening 2025, visit the Royal Collection Trust website.