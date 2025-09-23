Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway who is married to Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, has been plagued with health issues in recent years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway on August 25, 2001, at Oslo Cathedral. The couple reportedly first met at a music festival. The Prince’s union with Mette-Marit, described as the daughter of ‘commoners’ attracted attention for all the wrong reasons at the time as she was a single mother.

Tatler reported that “In the mid-1990s, Mette-Marit had reportedly planned to marry John Ognby, a man convicted of drug-related offences. In 1997 she welcomed a son, Marius Borg Høiby, with Morten Borg, who was also a convicted felon and one of Ognby’s close friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being a mother to Marius Borg Høiby, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway went on to have two children with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. In 2018, the Princess was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Why is Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway taking a month off plus what's the latest on Marius Borg Høiby? Crown Princess Mette-Marit visits the Healthcare Clowns at Ulleval Hospital on March 5, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Norwegian royal palace said at the time that “Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease that may at times limit her ability to carry out her official programme.

“The Crown Princess has undergone extensive medical examination over some time and an unusual variant of fibrosis has been detected in the lungs, according to the Crown Princess’ physician, Professor Kristian Bjøro of Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet. It is not yet clear whether the pulmonary disease is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process, or whether there are other causes that underlie the lung changes.”

The Princess said at the time that Princess Mette-Marit of Norway revealed that “For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what is involved. The condition means that my working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I are choosing to make this public now partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods of time without an official programme to accommodate treatment and when the disease is more active.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess also said: “The fact that the disease has been detected at an early stage improves her prognosis. “Even if such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I am glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible.”

According to the NHS, “Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.It's not clear what causes it, but it usually affects people who are around 70 to 75 years old, and is rare in people under 50.”

In October 2024, the Princess went on sick leave for the condition and a month later, the palace extended it. The Norwegian royal palace released a statement which read: "Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed."

The Norwegian royal palace has now issued an update on the Princess on their website which reads: “Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Crown Princess will therefore not carry out official assignments in October, but some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23.

“The Crown Princess is scheduled to resume her official work in November.”

What’s the latest on Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son Marius Borg Høiby?

In August 2025, Marius Borg Høiby was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. Reuters reported in August that “Norway's Crown Prince Haakon said on Tuesday the royal family would continue to carry out official duties while his stepson stands trial next year, accused of rape, adding that this is a challenging time for everyone involved.”