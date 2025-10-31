Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to move from Royal Lodge to Sandringham.

On October 17, 2025, the then Prince Andrew released a statement which read: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

On October 30 2025, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

When is Andrew Mountbatten moving to Sandringham?

According to The Independent, “Andrew will be able to live at the Royal Lodge until early 2026, and that discussions are ongoing over which home on the Sandringham estate he will be moving to.”

Where is Sarah Ferguson moving to?

It is not yet known where Sarah Ferguson, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is moving to. At the beginning of October, The Telegraph reported that the then “Duchess of York has sold her Belgravia townhouse at a loss of £400,000.”

According to The Telegraph, “Land Registry transfer documents have now shown she sold the property for £3.85m, 10 per cent less than what she paid for it.

“It was previously revealed in deeds that she paid £4.25m outright for the house in June 2022, as an investment for her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, without need of a mortgage.”

Does Andrew Mountbatten Windsor have a collection of teddy bears?

In 2022, The Sun reported that “Prince Andrew’s teddy collection was so big it took a whole day for staff to be trained how to arrange them on his bed, a former Buckingham Palace maid has revealed.

“The 72 soft toys had to be painstakingly placed in size order every morning, according to Charlotte Briggs.”

Charlotte Briggs also revealed to The Sun that “As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them.

“I even had a day’s training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar.”

She went on to say that “It was so odd. After all, he was a grown man who had served in the Falklands.”