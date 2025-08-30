1960 Jaguar that chauffeured Kate Middleton and children to Pippa Middleton’s wedding up for auction
Bidders have the chance to roll like a Royal at an upcoming auction - and land a beautiful car in the process. The car that chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is set to be auctioned.
A 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon, the luxury classic was part of the wedding transport at St Mark’s Church, in Englefield, as millions watched Catherine, Princess of Wales - then Duchess of Cambridge - with page boy and bridesmaid Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive.
H&H Classics are auctioning the Jaguar - which is expected to fetch £30,000 to £35,000, despite being 65 years old. The auction house said its interior and exterior are in excellent condition, and its odometer records just 31,000 miles from new - supported by an "impressive history file" and V5C.
Oliver Fernyhough-Martin, junior motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The Mk IX carries a wonderful sense of presence - big, elegant, and unmistakably of its era.
"Its royal wedding connection only adds to the story, but it’s also the condition, originality and low mileage that make this such a compelling example in its own right.
"The Warwick Grey paintwork paired with the red leather interior gives it a stately yet stylish air that would grace any collection - or even another wedding.”
Only 10,009 Mk IXs were built before the model was replaced by the Mk X in 1961.
The car is set to go under the hammer, alongside a selection of classic and collector cars, at H&H Classics’ inaugural Kelham Hall auction on Wednesday, September 10.