The car that chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is set to go under the hammer.

Bidders have the chance to roll like a Royal at an upcoming auction - and land a beautiful car in the process. The car that chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is set to be auctioned.

A 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon, the luxury classic was part of the wedding transport at St Mark’s Church, in Englefield, as millions watched Catherine, Princess of Wales - then Duchess of Cambridge - with page boy and bridesmaid Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive.

H&H Classics are auctioning the Jaguar - which is expected to fetch £30,000 to £35,000, despite being 65 years old. The auction house said its interior and exterior are in excellent condition, and its odometer records just 31,000 miles from new - supported by an "impressive history file" and V5C.

The 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa Middleton's weddingplaceholder image
The 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa Middleton's wedding | H&H Classics / SWNS

Oliver Fernyhough-Martin, junior motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The Mk IX carries a wonderful sense of presence - big, elegant, and unmistakably of its era.

"Its royal wedding connection only adds to the story, but it’s also the condition, originality and low mileage that make this such a compelling example in its own right.

"The Warwick Grey paintwork paired with the red leather interior gives it a stately yet stylish air that would grace any collection - or even another wedding.”

Only 10,009 Mk IXs were built before the model was replaced by the Mk X in 1961.

The car is set to go under the hammer, alongside a selection of classic and collector cars, at H&H Classics’ inaugural Kelham Hall auction on Wednesday, September 10.

