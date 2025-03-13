Antalya Nall-Cain, the daughter of Lord Brocket and Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen, the great-great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria, have split

Lord Brocket’s daughter Antalya Nall-Cain has split from her husband of five years, Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen. The couple married September 27 2020 and their reception was held at Antalya Nall-Cain’s former family seat (now luxury hotel) Brocket Hall.

A friend told the Daily Mail that “Antalya desperately tried to make it work,” and also said that “she decided to walk away because she was profoundly unhappy.” Prince Frederick Alexander von Preussen, who is the great-great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria, previously dated singer and former EastEnders star MIca Paris.

The Daily Mail also reported that “Antalya's past paramours include Old Etonian bullfighter-turned-author Alexander Fiske-Harrison, 13 years her senior, and Axel Loughrey, who'd already acquired the tattoos and piercings of the rock star he was striving to become, one of his songs being entitled Deafening Howl.”

Who is Lord Brocket?

Lord Brocket was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of insurance fraud in 1996, he served two and half years. He also appeared on the third series of I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here! back in 2004.

Lord Brocket was born on February 12, 1952, and his full name is Charles Ronald George Nall-Cain, 3rd Baron Brocket, but he is also known as Charlie Brocket. Lord Brocket has been married three times, and in 2006, married Harriet Warren, 23 years his junior, in the south of France.

When he married Harriet Warren, Lord Brocket gave an interview in the Daily Mail where he said: “From my point of view I had a problem with commitment. My previous marriage had ended badly but I suspect it issues from my father. We were close and very like each other. He died when I was nine. I was told at school that he was not around anymore and that was that.”