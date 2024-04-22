Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are divorcing after thirteen years of marriage. The couple announced their separation on the website of the former royal family of Greece.

The statement about the royal couple’s separation read: “Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage. Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years. The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement ended with the following words: “Thank you very much for your respect and discretion.” The couple, who do not have any children, were in the UK recently to attend a memorial service for Prince Nikolaos’s late father, King Constantine who passed away in January 2023.

Prince William was noticeably absent from the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, who was his godfather. He cited ‘personal reasons’ for his absence at the time, the Princess of Wales was recovering from abdominal surgery at the time but had not yet revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, who met on a skiing holiday in Switzerland, married on the Greek Island of Spetses in the summer of 2010 and their wedding was attended by royalty and was considered one of the society events of the year.