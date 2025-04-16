Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal family’s most talked about couple have remained devoted to each other despite an avalanche of headlines saying the opposite - and now Prince Harry has once again confirmed his dedication to wife Meghan.

Prince Harry has said he is “incredibly proud” of Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex re-enters the public eye with a slate of new projects.

After his wife, 43, launched projects including a Netflix series and a lifestyle brand, Harry, 40, told People magazine about how he is backing her amid criticism of the quality of her efforts.

The Duke of Sussex said: “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do.”

Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand As ever in March, with its debut product line selling out in under an hour. The same month, she premiered her new Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’, in which Harry made a short appearance in the final episode.

During a celebratory brunch shown on screen, Harry was seen leaning in to kiss Meghan and told her: “You did a really great job. I love it.”

Alongside her brand and series, Meghan also debuted a new podcast on Lemonada Media titled ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’, which premiered on 8 April. The audio series focuses on the challenges women face in entrepreneurship. Harry’s support for Meghan’s ventures comes as he continues to battle in court for the restoration of his UK security arrangements.

After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan lost access to state-funded official protection – a move the Duke is now challenging through a legal appeal. Speaking to People outside the Royal Courts of Justice on 9 April, Harry said the issue of security “has always mattered the most”.

Harry believes the decision to strip the couple of protection was part of a wider effort to control them following their departure from the royal family. He said the realisation that security was being used “as leverage” was “difficult to swallow” and marked a turning point in his relationship with the monarchy.

The duke – now living in California with Meghan and their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three – has argued his father King Charles, 76, could intervene to restore protection for the Sussex family but has so far declined to do so.