Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lifestyle brand As Ever - launched by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has got off to successful start as all products sell out within just half-an-hour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite huge backlash, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has sold out the first batch of her new As Ever products within just half-an-hour. Many of the products available on the website had featured on her new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The 43-year-old unveiled the pricing for her new lifestyle brand on Wednesday (March 2) including wildflower honey with honeycomb for $28 and raspberry spread for $14. And fans of Meghan’s lifestyle show will probably recognise one product in particular - flower sprinkles - seen embellishing many of the dishes she cooked up on the programme, also available with a $15 price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the punchy pricing, the collection, which also features shortbread and crepe mixes at $14 each and herbal tea blends for $12, sold out within 30 minutes of launching in the US. Whether there has been huge demand or if it’s a clever marketing strategy is up for debate after a source told The Daily Telegraph the items would be released in limited quantities and quickly marked as sold out to generate demand.

The first As Ever collection consists of eight products and is described as “a glimpse” into Meghan’s approach to “elevated, everyday living”, inspired by her passion for cooking and entertaining. The items have been developed in partnership with Netflix, following the release of her cooking series last month.

Products from lifestyle brand As Ever - launched by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - sell out within just half-an-hour | PA / Getty

Meghan described the launch as a “pivotal moment” in her As Ever newsletter, highlighting the repurposable jam packaging. She said: “Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.

“Think of it as our time capsule. I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that As Ever products would be available for shipping across the United States, with plans to expand globally. To celebrate the launch, Meghan shared a video of herself and her mother, Doria Ragland, 68, making a banana pudding inspired by her grandmother’s recipe.

Addressing criticism of her daughter following the Netflix series, Doria said: “Everyone is coming in hot these days.”

The new product range is described as “the staples Meghan turns to time and again in her own kitchen and daily life”, designed to “infuse warmth, beauty, and intention into daily rituals”. Future collections will be released “seasonally,” with new versions “inspired by Meghan’s personal essence”.

The launch coincided with the announcement of a new chief operating officer for As Ever, Melissa Kalimov, who has “over 15 years of experience in scaling brands”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan promoted the sale with multiple Instagram posts to her 2.6 million followers.

On Tuesday night (March 1), she shared a video of herself dancing while cooking, writing: “From the start to the finish. What an adventure it’s been. One more sleep!”

Meghan also thanked “the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavour for over a decade”, including make-up artist Daniel Martin, who appeared in her TV series, and photographer Jake Rosenberg.