Meghan Markle has shared a rare picture of her daughter Lilibet to mark International Day of the Girl.

The picture, taken from behind the pair, shows them holding hands in the garden of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California.

Like her six-year-old brother Archie, Lilibet, four, is rarely pictured, and never in such a way that she can be identified.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her four-year-old daughter Lilibet, in a picture released on October 11, 2025 for the International Day of the Girl | @Meghan/Instagram

Markle wrote on the post: “To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl.”

The Duchess also posted a short video of Lilibet running in the garden.

International Day of the Girl Child was established by the United Nations and is marked every October 11. It aims to highlight gender inequality around the world and promote girls' rights to education, healthcare, and freedom from discrimination and violence.