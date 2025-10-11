Meghan sends message on International Day of the Girl with picture of daughter Lilibet
The picture, taken from behind the pair, shows them holding hands in the garden of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California.
Like her six-year-old brother Archie, Lilibet, four, is rarely pictured, and never in such a way that she can be identified.
Markle wrote on the post: “To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl.”
The Duchess also posted a short video of Lilibet running in the garden.
International Day of the Girl Child was established by the United Nations and is marked every October 11. It aims to highlight gender inequality around the world and promote girls' rights to education, healthcare, and freedom from discrimination and violence.