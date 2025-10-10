The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were named ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ at the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With her hair pulled back in a pony tail, the Duchess of Sussex swapped her recent all-white look at Paris Fashion Week for an all-black Armani trouser suit when she stepped out with Prince Harry in New York. The couple were in New York to attend the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York when they were named as ‘Huminatarians of the Year.’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has just returned from attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, where her all-white outfit created a mixed reaction. The Duchess of Sussex had flown to Paris ‘in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the fashion house Balenciaga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to her all-white outfit, one fan wrote: “Someone has raided the kitchen towel dispenser to create this outfit…” while the comments on X included "She forgot to leave the bedsheets at home," while another said: "Straight from the linen closet."

Reddit users furious after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are named ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ in New York. (L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak on stage at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds) | Getty Images for Project Healthy

There were however some more positive comments such as "Meghan is so effortlessly classy, she looks fab!"

When the Duchess of Sussex appeared on stage at the Project Healthy minds gala in New York to collect the Humanitarians of the Year award, she mentioned their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and said: Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old,” and added “Can you believe it?”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex went on to discuss the challenges parents face regarding technology and said: “Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said: "Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

Prince Harry reflected on The Parents Network, an Archwell initiative, which was set up to help parents and families impacted by online and social media harm. The Duke of Sussex said:

"Tonight we're all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing pressing issues of our time...This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age, and we cannot do it without you.

How have Reddit users reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being named ‘Humanitarians of the Year’?

One Reddit user said: “Must have been a slow year for humanitarians /s,” whilst another said: “I’m convinced these awards go to the highest bidder. Kinda like the stars on the Hollywood walk of fame. You just buy them 🙄.”

A Reddit user also said: “Even with the best will in the world, this doesn't seem deserved tbh,” whilst another wrote: “Humanitarians? Really?”