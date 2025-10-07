The Duchess of Sussex made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Balenciaga show.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex certainly attracted attention at the Balenciaga show as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut. Her outfit however had a mixed response, I personally was not a fan, but absolutely adored her hair and make-up, created by her good friend Daniel Martin (he was a guest on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan) and hairdresser Ben Skervin.

When it comes to her all-white outfit Balenciaga outfit with cape/shawl and wide legged trousers, one person said: “Took her hotel sheets out for a night out,” whilst another said: “Does she think she’s the Pope now.” However, not all the reactions were negative and one fan wrote: “She looks beautiful,” whilst another said: “Meghan has pure class.”

Meghan Markle’s make-up artist and good friend Daniel Martin took to Instagram and said: “I just wanted to pop on and say thank you so much for all the love and support. It’s been so overwhelming to be honest, you guys really took to this make-up, so thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am dumbfounded by all the love.”

: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga) | Getty Images

Daniel Martin then said: “I did my usual skin prep with her which was a lot of Tatcha, I am not saying that because I am with the brand but it’s a skincare ritual that’s been in the kit and that I’ve been using on all my clients for years. The switch up was I actually mixed up the Tatcha Longevity serum with the foundation which I think added another layer of radiance to her make-up that made her look even more juicy and glowy.

Daniel also explained that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex only had powder in the T-zone of her face and that there’s no loose powder all over.” Daniel also said that he used a powder by the brand Paris Berlin and he explained that they are a brand local to Paris.

When it comes to her cheeks, Daniel Martin used the Tom Ford Contour Duo, and used the contour as a bronzer and on top of it, was the Tatcha serum stick. “We just wanted to keep everything light, fresh, radiant,” Daniel said.

Daniel also said that he wanted “to bring hydration back to her skin” because skin gets dehydrated when flying. Her lipstick, which was chosen by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was ‘Iconic Nude’ by Tom Ford. Lipliner was by Makeup Forever, and Daniel also introduced her to a Mac mascara which the Duchess of Sussex apparently loved.

In reaction to Daniel Martin’s breakdown of the make-up he used, Ben Skervin wrote: “Flawless 10’s across the board 🔥🔥,” whilst another fan said: “Meghan looked immaculate! Everything was just perfect! Congratulations to everyone involved with her flawless look! It definitely helps that she is so naturally beautiful as well! 🥰❤️😍.”