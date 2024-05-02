New photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released by Kensington Palace to mark her ninth birthday. The photograph was taken by the Princess of Wales and shows a smiling Princess Charlotte wearing a denim skirt and cardigan over a top and floral shirt. The caption reads: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

“Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

The Princess of Wales took the photograph of her daughter Princess Charlotte as she posed next to a clematis plant with pink petals. The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a photograph of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday on 23 April.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Palace, the photograph of Prince Louis was taken in Windsor in the “last few days,” and the caption read: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

No sooner had Kensington Palace released the photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her ninth birthday, they have been inundated with well wishes. One fan said on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account that Princess Charlotte “had started my obsession with royalty,” whilst another fan commented that “She is gorgeous. Happy birthday princess.”

The Princess of Wales and her family are currently navigating her cancer treatment and Catherine, Princess of Wales released a video statement revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and said that it had been a “huge shock” after an “incredibly tough couple of months.”

The Princess of Wales also revealed that “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” She also added: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them,and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad