Princess Carolina de Bourbon shared photographs of herself from hospital in Monaco after the ‘near fatal’ motorcycle accident.

Italian heiress Princess Carolina de Bourbon, daughter of Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro and Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, is recovering after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Princess Carolina de Bourbon took to her Instagram to share photos of her with a motorcycle helmet and in a hospital bed with a neck brace.

Another photo showed the Princess with what appears to be an electroencephalogram (EEG) test. According to the NHS website, “An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a recording of brain activity. During this painless test, small sensors are attached to the scalp to pick up the electrical signals produced by the brain. These signals are recorded by a machine and are looked at by a doctor.”

As well as sharing the photos, Princess Carolina de Bourbon shared a caption which read: “I’m incredibly lucky to be alive. I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle.

“I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving. Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life.

“My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference 🙏🏼.”

Following her post, Princess Carolina de Bourbon has been inundated with well wishes. One fan wrote: “Thank God you're ok!! 🙏 Sending love and positive thoughts for your full recovery!! ❤️❤️❤️,” whilst another said: “Praying for a quick recovery!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Six days ago, Princess Carolina de Bourbon shared a photo of her at the Monaco Grand Prix and wrote: “Grand Prix weekend recap 🏁🫶🏼.” The Princess, who turned 21 last year, appears to live a very glamorous lifestyle and also recently posted photos from the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The Daily Mail reported that Princess Carolina de Bourbon’s father “Prince Carlo holds a claim to the now defunct throne of the former House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family, which descends from the Capetian Dynasty and ruled over Southern Italy and Sicily during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Meanwhile, their mother, Duchess Camilla, born Crociani, is the daughter of Italian industry Tycoon Camillo Crociani and the actress Edy Vessel.”