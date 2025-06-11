Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia is set to be the future Queen of the Netherlands.

Princess Catharina-Amalia was rushed to hospital after falling from a horse. The 21-year old is the daughter of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. In a statement (translated to English), the Royal House said: "The Princess of Orange broke her upper arm today after falling from her horse. She will undergo surgery at the UMC Utrecht.”

The statement went on to say that "More information will follow as soon as it becomes clear what the possible consequences are for official obligations and other agreements."

Known as the Princess of Orange, Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest daughter of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander and is heir to the throne. According to the website of the Royal House of the Netherlands, “Since the investiture of her father as King on 30 April 2013, Princess Catharina-Amalia has borne the title Princess of Orange. This title can only be held by the heir to the throne and is used without a first name. The Princess has also retained her two other titles, conferred upon her on her birth.”

Princess Catharina-Amalia is a keen horsewoman and according to Hola! Magazine, “In the book Amalia , the Dutch Princess told author Claudia de Breij (translated to English), “I am most who I am on a horse. If you really want to get to know me, you have to see me ride.”

Following falling off her horse and being rushed to hospital, Princess Catharina-Amalia has broken her arm. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands reportedly left an engagement with the MIND Us Foundation at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague when she heard about her daughter’s accident.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander have three children, their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia, was born on December 7 2003, their second daughter Princess Alexia was born on June 26, 2005 and their third daughter Princess Ariane was born on April 10, 2007.

The civil marriage ceremony between Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander took place on February 2 2002 in the Beurs van Berlage, followed by a church ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam.