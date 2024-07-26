Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s face: Photos of appearance change plus was she involved in an accident? | getty

When Princess Kalina of Bulgaria stepped out at a funeral ceremony in May this year sporting an incredibly muscular physique, the photograph of her went viral.

Content creator Eugenia Garavani shared a photograph of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria on Instagram in June with the caption: The shocking physical change of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria. King Simeon’s daughter has appeared in public during the repatriation of the body of Ferdinand 1 of Bulgaria. “I am dedicated to training with weight loads and body health, I am an athlete,” she assured the press.”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Princess Kalina of Bulgaria, she is the only daughter of the exiled Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria. Princess Kalina of Bulgaria was born in 1972 and married Kitín Muñoz in 2002, they share one son Simeon.

When she attended the repatriation of the body of Ferdinand 1 of Bulgaria, Princess Kalina of Bulgaria wore a tight fitting black and white dress that displayed her muscular arms and showed a stark contrast to previous photographs of the Princess.

Although Princess Kalina of Bulgaria studied in Madrid, she also gained a degree in History of Art in London. Hello magazine reported that “In the early 2000s, the Princess made headlines after she appeared to have undergone major facial surgery resulting in a dramatically different appearance.”

However, according to her husband Kitín Muñoz, the Princess suffered an accident when she was a child and told !HOLA; the international version of Hello magazine that "All the absurd theories of Kalina's different operations and aesthetic treatments are nothing more than misinformation.” He told the magazine that his wife lost two front teeth in an accident when she was only eight years old.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria then went to a London dentist back in 1999 to replace her broken teeth with crowns, but according to her husband, she contracted an infection that spread into her nasal cartilage. Her husband went on to say that "The impossibility of going to a hospital and the conditions at sea caused the infection to progress and worsen, affecting part of her eye.”

The Princess had to be rushed to hospital because of the infection and Kitín Muñoz explained that "It caused cosmetic damage, which was not important at that time since the vital thing was to save the eye and nose from the infection.”