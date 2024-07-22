Princess Kalina of Bulgaria latest: What has she said about the drastic change in her physical appearance? | getty

When Princess Kalina of Bulgaria appeared in public at the repatriation of the body of Ferdinand 1 of Bulgaria, her muscular shoulders and frame created quite the buzz on social media.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has spoken about what she thought about her physical appearance going viral in an interview with Spanish magazine !Hola. She said that "I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress. In the 21st century, a woman's physical form shouldn't be newsworthy."

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria then went on to say that "If I don't train, I don't feel well. The only reason I do it is to be healthy and feel good.” The Princess follows a training regime that not only involves taking her dog on a mountain walk for up to four hours a day, but exercises that include working her Abs, pectorals, shoulder and biceps a couple of times a week.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria also enjoys running, horse riding and skiing. For those of you who are unfamiliar with who Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is, she was born in January 1972 and married Kitín Muñoz in 2002 The couple share one son Simeon, who is reportedly the first member of the royal family to be born in Bulgaria in 70 years.

When it comes to the photograph of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria that went viral, she is dressed in a black and white dress at the funeral ceremony of King Ferdinand I of Bulgaria in Vrana Palace in Sofia on May 29 this year. The shoulder-baring outfit displays her muscular arms and marks a stark contrast to previous photographs of the Princess.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is believed to enjoy weight training with her husband Kitin. She also told !Hola that "Bernardino Lombao, an Olympic athlete and specialist, directed our distance-based and speed-based running routines.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria also revealed that "In 2019, we met Carlos Flórez, who was the head of the Competition Committee of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, as well as one of the great pioneers of physical culture in Spain, and since then, he has been our personal trainer. Kitín and I continue to train together 24 years later."