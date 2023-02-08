Future British boxing star Adam Azim will take on Santos Reye this weekend as he prepares for what could be a breakout year in 2023

Arguably one of the most exciting prospects in British boxing, Adam Azim will take to the ring this weekend as he looks to extend his unbeaten record on the way to what could be a break-out year for the 20-year-old.

Since turning professional in 2020, the quick-fisted ‘Assassin’ has stunned fans throughout the UK with a series of early knockouts and will now take on the Nicaraguan Santos Reye. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fight, Azim has said: “Hopefully I’m going to be fighting for the European title in June, July time. It would be good to get that before my birthday. It would be a great thing to win the European title really young as well.

“Another step forward to world glory one day, that’s one of my dreams. One day soon. I really want to become world champion before 22 so that’s my dream.”

Reye, however, stands in Azim’s way and comes to the British shores with an undefeated record as well. He successfully defended his WBA Fedecentro title last December when he beat Ricardo Cortez on the judges’ scorecards.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming bout between Azim and Reyes...

When is Azim vs Reyes?

The fight will take place on Saturday 11 February with the main card set to begin at 8pm GMT and the main event ringwalks likely to start around 11pm. These timings are set to vary due to the length of the undercard fights.

Azim vs Reyes will be held at the OVO Arena Wembley, London. Tickets are still available to purhcase through the Boxxer fight night and OVO Arena website with prices ranging from £36.50 up to £223.

Adam Azim in February 2022

How to watch Azim vs Reyes

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the event from London and the action will be available to watch on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month and NowTV also offer daily passes with access to Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

What are the boxers’s records?

The British boxer Azim is 20 years-old and stands at 5ft 10 in tall (1.78m). He has a fight record of 7-0, winning six of his seven fights by knockout. Azim fights in an orthodox stance and has competed in both super light and light welterweight divisions.

Meanwhile, less is known about Azim’s Nicaraguan opponent but Reyes has fought in 12 fights, winning all and three of the 12 were won by knockout.

Who is on the undercard?

Main Event: Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes - Super lightweight

Dan Azeez vs Thomas Faure - vacant European light heavyweight title

Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls - Middleweight

Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims Jr - Super middleweight

Caroline Dubois vs Yamila Belen Abellaneda - Lightweight

Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj - Cruiserweight

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Harry Armstrong - Heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs TBA - Light middleweight

What’s been said?

Speaking to Sky Sports about his opponent, Azim said: “He’s a durable opponent. He’s definitely going to come and give it a go. He’s 12-0. I don’t underestimate no one so I’m looking forward to putting on a show and hopefully he’s going to bring the best to me, which is what I want.