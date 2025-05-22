UEFA has been slammed as a “disgrace” after “thousands” of Man United and Tottenham Hotspur fans were “stranded” after the Europa League final.

Fans of both teams in Bilbao took to social media after the Europa League final match last night (Wednesday 21 May) very angered as thousands were stranded in the Spanish city. One user described that there was “chaos” in Bilbao bus station with “hundreds lying across floors”.

According to fans there were no taxis or buses going back to Bilbao Airport until around 5am. The user posted on X saying: “Chaos in Bilbao bus station. Literally hundreds lying across floors. No post match buses back to airport.Taxis non existent.First bus to Airport 0500. With hundreds wanting to board. Fun awaits!!!!!. Disgraceful UEFA organisation.”

One fan who was stuck in Bilbao said that some even walked to the airport from the stadium. The user said: “Bilbao is a lovely city but how can UEFA justify giving them the final? No buses, taxis or anything for tens of thousands of fans until 5am - six hours after the match, heard of some who walked three hours through the hills just to get to Bilbao airport on time. UEFA clown show”.

Another fan said that police in the Spanish city “kicked fans out of the train station” and onto the streets. The user said: “Such a disgrace. We haven’t been able to get a taxi since 11pm last night. Police kicked all people out of the train station last night to the freezing streets. Why let a city with such terrible infrastructure host a Europa league final?”.

After losing the match last night 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Man United fans in particular were angered at how they were treated after the game. One Man United fan showed fans sleeping on the floor of Bilbao coach station at 3am. The user said: “What the club don't show you, Bilbao coach station at 3am”.

A user responded to the post saying: “They all deserve much more from both the club and the players.“ A second added: “Can only feel sorry for them. Let down, again.”

United face a difficult rebuild with no Champions League football to finances their summer transfer plans. Ruben Amorim admitted afterward the game that he would not ask for compensation if United decide to go in a different direction, but he vowed not to quit despite United’s worst season in 50 years.