Great Britain to host Billie Jean King Cup 2022 for first time in 31 years.

Despite being knocked out of the competition earlier in the year, the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 final will be hosted by Britain in Glasgow.

Earlier in April, the Great British tennis team, led by US Open champion Emma Raducanu, lost out to the Czech Republic in April but the LTA successfully bid to host the tournament and this means that the British team will also be given an automatic place in the finals.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the first time since 1993 that the British team have made it to the latter stages of the women’s team event, which was formerly known as the Fed Cup.

Speaking on her team’s promotion, the British captain Anne Keothavong said: “It’s just the nature of the competition, but the LTA put a fantastic bid in and as a team we’re all very excited about the prospect of being able to showcase the very best of women’s tennis in Glasgow so we see it as an opportunity.”

The BJK Cup is the largest annual female sports competition in the world and the LTA’s bid to host was driven by the aim to capitalise on Raducanu’s success in New York last summer.

The LTA director of digital and major events Chris Pollard has said that he hopes the event, which will take place later in November, is the start of a three-year hosting process for Great Britain which will ultimately see the event travel outside of Glasgow.

What has been said?

After the announcement was made, Pollard said: “Our desire with the Davis Cup is to take that on a roadshow around Britain, that was a key part of our bid.

“Our mutual vision for the BJK Cup finals is to extend that to a three-year term.

Katie Swan and Harriet Dart for GB

“The next few weeks, we’ll be working with the ITF and other local partners to see if we can put in place the right model to enable us to take it to other cities across Britain too, to inspire a new generation of young women and girls, boys and men.”

The British team’s captain Keothavong said: “This is an amazing opportunity to build the profile of women’s tennis and focus attention on women’s sport. The entire team are thrilled about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week.”

“I was in Nottingham yesterday and I could see for myself there was a huge amount of excitement and interest in (Raducanu) and the event. I hope that continues. I see that as only a good thing for tennis in this country.

“We’ve seen over the past 12 months, the level of interest in her. What she’s got coming up in the next few weeks, that’s going to be a huge challenge, but one no doubt, she’ll find a way to manage.”

When is the BJK Cup final?

The finals will start on 8 November 2022 and conclude on 13 November 2022. The British team consists of Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal and Katie Swan as well as the captain Anne Keothavong and Emma Raducanu.