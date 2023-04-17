Over 30,000 athletes from around the world are estimated to be taking part in the 127th Boston Marathon

The Elite Men's division starts the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Today, Monday 17 April 2023, marks the 127th Boston Marathon, with some of the best distance runners around the globe flocking to the Massachusetts city in a bid to take on the oldest annual marathon event in the world.

Approximately 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the race this year, battling it out against one another across the 26.2 mile course.

This is everything you need to know.

When is the Boston Marathon - when do the different events start?

The Boston Marathon will be held today, Monday 17 April, which is also Patriots’ Day in America.

The rough timings for the different divisions goes as follows:

Military March, 6am ET (11am BST)

Men’s Wheelchair, 9:02am ET (2:02pm BST)

Women’s Wheelchair, 9:05am ET (2:06pm BST)

Handcycles & DUOs, 9:30am ET (2:30pm BST)

Professional Men, 9:37am ET (2:37pm BST)

Professional Women, 9:47am ET (2:47pm BST)

Para Athletics Divisions, 9:50am ET (2:50pm BST)

Wave One, 10am ET (3pm BST)

Wave Two, 10:25am ET (3:25pm BST)

Wave Three, 10:50am (3:50pm BST)

Wave Four, 11:15am (4:15pm BST)

It should be noted that according to the Boston Marathon website, “start times are subject to change”.

What is the Boston Marathon 2023 route?

Runners will begin the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, with participants setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. From there, they will run through the towns of Ashland, Framingham and Natick before merging with Route 16, shortly after passing through Wellesley.

Runners make the final push down Boylston street to the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 18, 2022. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Runners will then hang right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, with the course continuing over the Newton Hills and past Boston College before eventually arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.

With the finish line now on the horizon, runners will take a left turn onto Beacon Street, turning right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street and then finally ending the race near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, situated in the heart of the city.

Is there a prize for the winners?

Runners taking part in the Boston Marathon have been issued prizes since 1986, with this year being no different.

Principal sponsor of the marathon John Hancock will present winners with prize purses based on their finishing place and division:

First place:

$150,000 in open division

$25,000 in wheelchair division

$5,000 in masters division

$1,500 in para divisions

Second place:

$75,000 in open division

$15,000 in wheelchair division

$2,500 in masters division

$750 in para divisions

Third place:

$40,000 in open division

$7,500 in wheelchair division

$1,500 in masters division

$500 in para divisions

Fourth place:

$25,000 in open division

$4,500 in wheelchair division

Fifth place:

$18,000 in open division

$2,500 in wheelchair division

Runnings make their way down Boylston street to the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Sixth place:

$13,500 in open division

$2,000 in wheelchair division

Seventh place:

$10,500 in open division

$1,500 in wheelchair division

Eighth place:

$8,500 in open division

$1,250 in wheelchair division

Ninth place:

$7,000 in open division

$1,000 in wheelchair division

Tenth place:

$5,500 in open division

$750 in wheelchair division

Additionally, men’s and women’s T51/T52/T33 class will receive $1,500 for first, $750 for second and $500 for third place.

Boston Marathon course record bonuses are also up for grabs, with $50,000 bonuses available in the open course and wheelchair course divisions.

The current records are:

Open division: Geoffrey Mutai - 2:03:02 (2011)

Open division: Buzunesh Deba - 2:19:59 (2014)

Wheelchair division: Marcel Hug - 1:18:04 (2017)

Wheelchair divisions: Manuela Schär - 1:28:17 (2017)

Can I watch the Boston Marathon in the UK?

If you’re looking to watch the Boston Marathon in the UK, you can do so through Eurosport, which you can access in a couple of different ways.

Eurosport can be added as a channel package with services like BT Sport, Discovery Plus, Prime Video, Sky TV’s Sky Sports and Virgin Media.

How does the tracker work?

Each participant of the Boston Marathon is tracked using their special bib number.