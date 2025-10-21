Championship leaders Coventry City will look to make it five wins on the bounce away at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Two goals in three minutes helped Frank Lampard's side down Blackburn on Saturday to pick up where they left off before the international break. The Sky Blues are the only team with an unbeaten record in the second tier and have enjoyed themselves on the road – scoring 16 times as they've taken 11 points from five games.

But can the Sky Blues keep it up?

Portsmouth head into the game on the back of an impressive run of their own. They beat high-flying Middlesbrough in the last game before the international break and held Leicester to a draw on Saturday evening.

Championship leaders Coventry City will look to make it five wins on the bounce away at Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Portsmouth v Coventry will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025. It will kick off at 7:45pm.

NationalWorld asked ChatGPT whether Coventry City will beat Portsmouth tonight. It said: “It looks like Coventry City are favourites to beat Portsmouth tonight, according to current form and odds.

“Bookmakers give Coventry about a 50–55% chance of winning. Coventry have been in strong form: recent wins, a good goal difference and solid defence.

“Portsmouth playing at home might have the comfort edge. The head-to-head history is somewhat balanced: Portsmouth have had wins against Coventry in recent seasons. If I were to call it, I’d say Coventry win by something like 2-1. That’s also a common correct-score prediction in recent previews.”