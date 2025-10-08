Conor McGregor has been banned from the UFC for 18 months - just after announcing a huge fight in the US.

The Notorious, 37, has been handed an 18-month ban from participating in the UFC after violating the organisation’s doping policy.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) has said McGregor had violated their policy by missing three attempted sample collections within a 12 month period in 2024, those being on June 13, September 19 and September 20.

The CSAD has confirmed it has reduced McGregor’s ban from 24 to 18 months due to his cooperation with their investigation and because he had been recovering from an injury at the time.

The UFC said in a statement: “Although McGregor failed to make himself available for testing on those dates, CSAD noted that he was recovering from an injury and was not preparing for an upcoming fight at the time of the three missed tests. McGregor fully cooperated with CSAD’s investigation, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD determined contributed to the missed tests.

“Despite these mitigating factors, CSAD emphasizes that accurate whereabouts filings and the ability to conduct unannounced testing are essential to the success of the UFC ADP [Anti-Doping Policy]. Taking McGregor’s cooperation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months. His period of ineligibility began on September 20, 2024 (the date of his third whereabouts failure) and will conclude on March 20, 2026.”

This comes just after McGregor announced he would be taking part in the UFC’s White House brawl next year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US - his first fight since he faced Dustin Poirier, 36, in July 2021.

Speaking with Fox Sports, he said: “It’s a done deal, signed, delivered. End of negotiations. McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.”

UFC boss Dana White had previously teased McGregor could be making his return to the sport for the White House fight, though insisted he wouldn’t be putting together any match-ups until February 2026.

McGregor said of White: “Me and Dana are in constant communications. We’ve done incredible business together. I’m the highest-generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They’ve just signed a breathtaking deal with Paramount where we’re going to cable TV. $7.7 billion that deal! I’m ready to rock, baby, bring in the big dog, the Mac!”