England will play their first ODI without Ben Stokes on Friday with South Africa leading the series 1-0.

England and South Africa will continue their One Day International series on Friday with South Africa heading into the next match with a one match lead.

Friday’s match will also signal the start of England’s ODI world post Ben Stokes after the 31-year-old Durham all-rounder and 2019 World Cup hero announced his retirement from the one-day game.

Stokes played his last ODI game on Tuesday 19 July after featuring in over 100 ODI matches and achieving a batting average of 39.44.

However, he has now taken the decision to retire from this format in order to focus on his role as Test captain, which will allow him to give 100% in the T20 format as well.

England will now look ahead to Friday to build on the legacy left behind by Stokes and level the series 1-1 after a disappointing 62 run defeat in Durham.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen scored a remarkable 134 off 117 balls to bring his team up to 333. Despite strong efforts from Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, the score proved too tall to chase and England were only able to put on 271 in reply.

However, with two more matches left in the series, England will hope to put this disappointment behind them. Here’s all you need to know ahead the next ODI match on Friday...

When is England v South Africa second ODI?

The two sides will meet on Friday 22 July 2022 for their next fixture.

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 1pm BST and the match will be held at Manchester’s Old Trafford ground.

Anrich Nortje celebrates a wicket as South Africa win first ODI v England

Old Trafford is the home to Lancashire’s County Cricket Club and was first opened in 1857. It has an overall capacity of 26,000 for international fixtures.

Old Trafford first hosted an ODI in 1972 which was between England and Australia. As well as holding numerous ODIs, T20s and Test matches, Old Trafford has also showcased one women’s Test which was played between England and Australia in 1976.

How to watch England v South Africa second ODI

Sky Sports will once again have all of the live coverage from Old Trafford. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Coverage of the match will begin 30 minutes before the match is due to start. Sky Sports subscriptions start at around £46/month or NowTV daily passes are available for £11.99/day.

BBC will also offer highlights of the match. This programme will be available to watch on BBC 2 and on iPlayer at 11.05pm BST.

How to buy tickets for England v South Africa second ODI

There are still limited seats left for the second ODI between England and South Africa. Go to the Lancashire cricket website to find out more.

Who’s in the squads?

For England, there will be on main difference - no Ben Stokes. As yet, Jos Buttler has not named the player who will replace the all-rounder.

Neither squad have announced their XI to face each other on Friday, but here are the full squads for both teams:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.