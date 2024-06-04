Cricket county charged over racism allegations.

The charges are based over racist language and conduct between 2001 and 2010

Essex County Cricket Club have been charged with failing to address ‘systematic’ racist language and conduct at the club in a nine-year period between 2001 and 2010.

The charges have been brought by the Cricket Regulator, accusing Essex of breaching England and Wales Cricket Board directive 3.3 which states that: "no participant may conduct themself in a manner, do any act or make any omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cricket Regulator said in a statement: "ECB Directive 3.3 concerns conduct, acts or omissions which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.

"It is alleged by the Cricket Regulator that there was systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct at Essex, during the period between 2001 and 2010, which Essex failed to address. An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the case in due course."

Essex say they have co-operated fully with the regulator and will continue to do so. The case will now be heard by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission and the club said in a statement that they would "participate willingly.”

The statement added: "There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad