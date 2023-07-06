England are now 1-1 in their Women’s T20 series against Australia in Ashes 2023 multi-format competition

England posted their highest T20 score against Australia as they won the second T20 fixture in the multi-format Ashes series. Danni Wyatt smashed 76 off 46 balls to help the hosts to a score of 186/9 which, thanks to the bowling of Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean and Danielle Gibson, they were able to defend.

Ellyse Perry hit an unbeaten half century but it was not enough to get Australia over the line and England won by three runs.

This is now England’s first win in the multi-format series and spin bowler Sarah Glenn said afterwards, “it’s been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of really close calls and we’ve always known we can beat them, it’s just getting over the line against a top line-up who have had momentum for a long time.”

Australia’s stand-in captain Alyssa Healy said of her team’s performance: “it felt like we were slightly off, in every facet of the game. With the bat, we had a little bit of a handbrake on at times and couldn’t get ourselves going.”

Here is all you need to know as the T20 series heads to it’s final match...

When is third T20 match?

The third and final T20 fixture between England and Australia will take place on Saturday 8 July and there is a scheduled start-time of 6.35pm BST.

England celebrate Sophie Ecclestone’s wicket of Ashleigh Gardener in second T20 against Australia

Where is third T20 match being played?

The final T20 fixture will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, often referred to as the Home of Cricket. England have played just one T20 fixture at the ground, a 2009 fixture against New Zealand which they won. Over 20,000 people went to watch England’s victory at the Oval last night (Wednesday 5 July) and a similar figure is expected when Heather Knight leads her squad out to the wicket on Saturday.

For those hoping to buy last minute tickets, head to the Lord’s Cricket Ground website.

How to watch the third T20 match

All of the Women’s Ashes content will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month. Sky Sports customers can live stream the Women’s Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Women’s Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Head-to-Head T20I record

The two sides have played 41 T20 matches against each other with England winning 19 and Australia winning 19. Previous to last night’s triumph, England had last beaten Australia in a T20 match back in July 2019 at Bristol with the home side securing victory by 17 runs.

Squad news

England squad: Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt