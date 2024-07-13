Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star darts player who represented his country in multiple international tournaments has died, after a brief illness.

The death of Germany’s Tomas Seyler, 49, was confirmed on Instagram on Friday (12 July) by his sportswear company Shorty Merch. In a statement, his business partner Sebastian Hielscher wrote: “Deeply saddened to inform you that our Tomas ‘Shorty’ Seyler passed away yesterday.”

His health had taken a sharp turn around 29 June, he continued, and there was no longer anything doctors could do. “His death shakes us deeply and [creates] a big gap in our joint company ‘Shorty Merch’. Shorty was my business partner and co-owner but most of all my friend. I miss him very much, we all do.”

Another statement released on behalf of Seyler’s daughter Tara and fiancée Wiebke said that he had passed away peacefully. “His family and friends mourn a great man, son, brother, dad, grandpa and fiancé. Shorty has always met life with humor and charm and has inspired us all with his passion for darts.” A public memorial would be held for his fans and the darts community at a later date, they said.

The World Darts Federation (WDF) also said it was sad to learn to learn of Seyler’s passing, and that its thoughts were with his family. Twice a WDF title winner, ‘Shorty’ had represented Germany at the 2005 WDF World Cup, and played in the World Masters seven times.

He was one of the first two Germans to ever play in the Professional Darts Corporation’s World Darts Championship in 2006, which along with his long-running work as a commentator on Sport 1 and DAZN, made him particularly influential in the sport, Darts News reported.

Dartn.de - Germany’s biggest darts news site - wrote that the darts world was mourning the loss of a pioneer in German darts, who died “far too early”. “Without Tomas Seyler, darts in Germany would not be in the situation it is currently in,” staff wrote, describing him as someone who set new standards for the sport “in a playful way”.

“The darts world has not only lost a particularly committed supporter, but above all also an extremely likeable person and friend who always conveyed his passion with humour,” they wrote. “Rest in peace, Shorty!”