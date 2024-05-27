Darts stars threatened with fine and suspension as PDC crack down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been a stern warning sent to darts stars across the PDC circuit.

The world’s top Darts stars have been handed a major warning by the PDC ahead of the US Darts Masters tournament at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The exploits of reigning world champion Luke Humphries and young star Luke Littler have attracted a new audience to the game. The latter’s recent Premier League Final win saw him rack up his first major title at the age of the just 17, and there is talk he could be handed a maiden call-up to the England side that will take part in the World Cup of Darts in Blackpool next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a busy schedule lying in wait and more eyes on their game, the PDC have sent a stern message to the likes of Littler, Humphries and their rivals across the game, warning them they will face major fines if they are caught sneaking alcohol into events. The organisation has alleged players have been caught using water bottles and other containers to sneak alcoholic drinks into events at Players Championship events, which are otherwise known as floor tournaments and take place without a crowd.

The Sun has reported the PDC have consulted with Professional Darts Players Association (PDPA) and the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) over the matter and have now set out how they will punish any players breaching the regulations over the coming months.

A statement sent to players read: "There has been an increase in the number of instances where players have been found to have brought alcohol into venues at floor events. This has been disguised in water bottles and other containers. This is expressly forbidden and players have previously been notified that this is a breach of the Tournament Rules.

"The PDC have discussed this with the DRA and the PDPA and it has been decided that to deter such actions more robust sanctions are needed for players who are caught bringing alcohol into venues at events. The new approach is to issue incremental fines for such breaches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad