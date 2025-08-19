Premier League Flag Banner

Alexander Isak has said “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue” as he broke his silence amid his attempts to force a move out of Newcastle.

The Sweden striker, who has been the subject of a rejected bid from Liverpool, was not involved in Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday as they failed to score in a goalless draw at Aston Villa, having been training alone after refusing to play in some pre-season matches.

On Tuesday the 25-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 42 games for the Magpies last season, was named in the PFA Premier League team of the season and used a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to address his situation, accusing the club of breaking promises.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” Isak wrote. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak’s situation has turned into a saga which has rumbled throughout this transfer window.

As speculation mounted over a possible transfer in July, Isak missed the club’s pre-season tour of Asia with the club citing a thigh injury, and then trained alone at his former club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool had a bid reportedly worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle at the start of August but have retained an interest in the player despite signing Hugo Ekitike – a forward who was also targeted by Newcastle.

Newcastle are said to value Isak at £150m, and would only consider a sale if they have signed a replacement. As well as missing out on Ekitike, Newcastle were frustrated in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko who chose to join Manchester United.

Isak, who returned to training at Newcastle on August 4, has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, and it was understood he would be fined if he missed competitive matches as a result of his desire to leave.

After Saturday’s match at Villa, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said “other people are dealing with that issue”. Howe has continued to express his hope that Isak stays at the club.

Isak began his post on Tuesday by saying he was “proud” to be included in the PFA Premier League team of the year.

“First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way,” he wrote. “I’m not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn’t feel right to be there.”

Newcastle have been contacted for comment.