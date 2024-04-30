Hollywood star left ‘shaking’ after message from Arsenal star Leandro Trossard

Award-winning actor and Arsenal fan Anne Hathaway says she was left ‘shaking’ after receiving a special video message from winger Leandro Trossard.

Last weekend, the 41-year-old went viral after she was filmed celebrating Trossard’s opening goal for Arsenal against London-rivals Chelsea. The American, at the time, was in the middle of an interview alongside her The Idea Of You co-star Nicholas Galitzine, who is also a fan of the Gunners.

Galtzine said: “One nil.” and told Hathaway the goalscorer to which she responded “Ahh, I love you.” Before explaining: “Sorry, we are both as of the same team and there is a match going on. It’s English Premier League soccer… yes… we don’t want to take up too much of your time.”

The pair’s new romantic comedy focuses on an age gap relationship between a single mother and a boy band star.

During a follow up interview promoting the film on The Today Show, Hathaway was surprised by presenter Savannah Guthrie who told the two actors: “We have a surprise for you.”

Guthrie went on to show Hathaway a pre-recorded video message from Trossard. The Belgian said: “Hey Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal. Keep supporting us and hopefully see you soon at the Emirates.”