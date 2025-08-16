Investigations have been launched by police and Premier League officials as a fan was ejected from Liverpool’s Anfield stadium after allegedly hurling racial abuse at a visiting player.

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo reported that a fan racially abused him during the Premier League 2025/26 season opening fixture between Liverpool and the Cherries on Friday night (August 15). The incident led to referee Anthony Taylor temporarily pausing the match in the 29th minute.

Taylor spoke with managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola, as well as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Bournemouth captain Adam Smith in the dugouts. Police officers reportedly went into the referee’s room at half time, while an anti-discrimination message was read aloud to supporters at Anfield Stadium.

Merseyside Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man was ejected from the stadium and an investigation into the matter was launched. Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the Liverpool v Bournemouth game, said: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

He added: “There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening. As with all matches, we work very closely with both Liverpool and Everton FC to ensure the safety of the public, and the players.”

The Premier League also revealed that it would be launching an investigation into the incident. A statement from league officials read: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Semenyo, who scored two goals on the night once play resumed, shared more racist abuse he received on Instagram after the match. He shared a screenshot of a football fan using the monkey emoji in a comment to the Bournemouth striker, with Semenyo adding the caption: “When will it stop...”

Bournemouth AFC said in a post on social media: “A great player but above all, a great human being. Only a strong character shows such resilience in those circumstances. We love you and are all with you, Antoine.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool FC said: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against Bournemouth. We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged is incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”