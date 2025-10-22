A footballer has died after his motorbike collided with a cow on the way home from a birthday party.

CCTV footage captured the moment Antony Ylano hit the animal on the BR-343 in Altos, in the state of Piaui, Brazil, at around 3:30 am on Monday, October 20.

The Piaui under-20s striker was riding along the highway before crashing into the cow that he seemingly did not notice walking in front of him. Ylano was thrown onto the tarmac by the force of the impact, while the animal, panicked and in pain, drags its hind legs in a desperate attempt to escape.

Police said the young athlete, who was returning home from his father’s birthday celebrations, died at the scene. They added that the cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Antony, who had played for Altos and Fluminense-PI, was part of the teams that won the Piaui State Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Clubs Altos, Fluminense-PI and Piaui EC released statements expressing their grief and solidarity with his family and friends. Altos said it received the news of his death "with deep regret" and described him as a talented player who began his professional career with the club.

Fluminense-PI expressed "deep sadness" and extended condolences to all who knew the player.

Ylano, who was due to travel with his team to Fortaleza on Tuesday (October 21) to compete in the under-20 Brazil Cup, had also taken part in the 2025 Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup and the Under-20 Northeast Cup.

His wake was held in Serra do Cedro, Altos, on October 20.