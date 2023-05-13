Arsenal are one point off the Premier League top spot and must win against Brighton if they are to overtake Manchester City. How to watch on UK TV

Arsenal are sitting second in the Premier League, just one point away from Manchester City. The Gunners appeared to be well in control of the title battle until a few weeks ago where Mikel Arteta’s side suffered three draws in a row placing them below City in the table.

This weekend they will play host to Brighton who currently sit seventh in the league. They are two points behind Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand and could well find themselves with a place in next year’s UEFA Europa League if they are able to pip the Lilywhites to sixth place.

Ahead of their upcoming home fixture, Mikel Arteta was asked how challenging it will be to play Brighton to which the Gunners’ manager responded: “They are a really (complete) side. The way they are playing under Roberto (der Zerbi) and the coaching staff is remarkable, it’s just a joy to watch them play. He’s brought a different idea to the league and that’s a different challenge for managers as well.

“We want to be the best league in the world and we need the best managers and the best players. What he’s done with the team, after all the foundations that Graham Potter left at the club, is incredible. It’s [going to be] a very tough match.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Arsenal and Brighton’s Premier League fixture...

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring with Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior

What time is Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off?

Arsenal will host Brighton on Sunday 14 May 2-23 with kick-off set for 4.30pm BST. The Emirates will host the fixture and the Gunners website is indicating that tickets for the fixture are still available.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the action with coverage available from 3.30pm ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off.

Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Head-to-Head

The two Premier League sides have played just 27 matches against each other across all competitions. Arsenal have won 15 of these meetings with Brighton winning on seven occasions. In their last five meetings, which included one League Cup fixture, Brighton have won twice, lost twice and drawn once.

Arsenal won their last meeting at the Amex Stadium in December 2022 4-2. In their most six recent fixtures in the Premier League, Arsenal have drawn three, lost one and won two while Brighton have won three and lost three

Team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny continue to miss out but the Gunners have been dealt further blows with the news that William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury. This will mean Kieran Tierney is set to deputise for the Ukrainian in the final few games of the season.