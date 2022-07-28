Beth Mead is the Women’s Euros 2022 top goalscorer and will feature in Sunday’s final against Germany.

England have stormed through the group and knockout stages of the Women’s Euros tournament 2022 and are now just one step away from victory.

The Lionesses have made it to the final for the third time in their history of the tournament and are set to meet eight time winners Germany at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Since Sarina Wiegman has come into the side as manager, England are yet to lose a match and they have conceded only four goals.

This tournament has been an oustanding example of this success with England scoring a total of 20 goals against their five opponents while only conceding one.

Six of these 20 goals have been scored by one of England’s star forwards, Beth Mead. Mead has scored more goal than any other player in this tournament and, undoubtedly both England fans and the Lionesses will turn towards the Arsenal striker to help them ‘bring it home’.

Here is all you need to know about England’s number 9:

Who is Beth Mead?

The 27-year-old forward was born in Whitby, England, and began her youth career with Middlesbrough FC at the age of 10.

She was with Boro from 2005 until 2011 where she moved on to Sunderland. In her first season with the then FA Women’s Premier League side, Mead scored 23 goals in 23 matches, ending the year with 29 goals across all competitions.

In 2015, Mead then finished the WSL1 season as leading goalscorer with 12 goals in just 14 appearances.

Her time at Sunderland also saw her complete a degree in Sports Development from Teesside University.

Mead for Arsenal in May 2022

Two years later, it was announced that Arsenal Ladies had signed the striker for an undisclosed-length full-time deal. In the same year, Arsenal also signed the Dutch superstar Vivianne Miedema forcing Mead to play as a winger instead of her preferred number nine position.

However, Mead continued to excel and finished the 2017-18 season as the Gunners top goalscorer in the league with eight goals and was also voted Arsenal’s Player of the season.

During the 2018/19 season, Mead and Miedema had developed a strong relationship which lead to the pair producing nine goals, more than any other duo and Mead broke the record for most assists in a single season with 12.

As of July 2022, Mead has played 98 club games with the Gunners producing 34 goals.

Beth Mead’s International Career

Mead first represented her country at Under-15 level and went on to play in all of England’s U-20 matches at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, scoring a stunning long-range goal against Mexico.

Her debut for the senior international side came in April 2018 where she featured as a subsitute during England’s 0-0 draw against Wales.

Mead scores her sixth goal of the tournament against Sweden

Since making her debut, Mead has racked up 44 international caps, scoring 28 goals for her country and most recently scored her third international hat-trick as she netted four in England’s 10-0 defeat against North Macedonia.

The 27-year-old striker has started every game in the recent Women’s Euros 2022 competition and is set to end the tournament as the top goalscorer.

Who is Beth Mead’s partner?

It’s currently believed that Beth Mead is single. She was previously in a relationship with her former Arsenal teammate and Dutch international Danielle van de Donk.