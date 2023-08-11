Ange Postecoglou will kick off his reign as Tottenham boss with an away game against London rivals Brentford.

The former Celtic manager is hoping to improve on Spurs’ disappointing eighth place finish last term and he has added to his team with high-profile signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Hen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But he will be without all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane who is on the verge of a huge move to Bayern Munich and the North London side will have to adapt to life without their talisman.

Brentford will also have to adapt to life without their top striker at the start of the season and star man Ivan Toney is suspended until January due to betting offences.

The fixture looks set to be an intriguing watch that will attract the attention of fans around the world. But when is Brentford’s home game against Tottenham and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

Brentford’s opening game against Tottenham takes place on Sunday 13 August at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last match between the two sides took place on the penultimate game of last season with Brentford running out 3-1 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The two teams also drew 2-2 on Boxing Day in the reverse fixture.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham

Brentford’s home clash with Tottenham is the first Super Sunday clash of the Premier League season on Sky Sports.

Coverage of the all-London affair begins at 1pm and the game kicks off an hour later at 2pm. Fans are also able to stream all of the action through the SkyGo app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur’s most notable absentee is all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane who is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich. Other notable omissions include Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon who are both missing through injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryan Mbeumo and Frank Onyeka should return for the hosts after pre-season injuries but Christian Norgaard is out of the team due to injury. Ivan Toney is the most notable omission for the Bees and he will not return until January due to suspension.

Who is the favourite?

Tottenham Hotspur are narrow favourites with the bookmakers to start the season with a win. The North London side can choose between Dejan Kulvevski, Heung Min Son and Richarison in their attack as they adjust to life without Kane.