Roberto de Zebri will face fellow Italian Antonio Conte in the Saturday afternoon game

There are five Premier League matches taking place today and the live game of the day will be Tottenham’s trip to Brighton.

Tottenham and Brighton have both enjoyed strong starts to the season. But how will Antonio’s Conte side fare against Brighton under their newly appointed manager Roberto de Zebri and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Tottenham.

Two Italian managers will go head to head when Brighton take on Tottenham (Getty Images)

What channel is Brighton vs Tottenham on?

Brighton’s game against Tottenham Hotspur will be live on Sky Sports. Build up to the game will begin on Sky Sports Main Event from 4:30pm (BST) with the game itself kicking off at 5:30pm.

Advertisement

Tottenham’s trip to the Amex Stadium will be the only televised Premier League game on Saturday however there will be two fixtures televised on Sky Sports on Sunday 9 October which will include Crystal Palace vs Leeds United and Arsenal vs Liverpol.

Here are all the kick off times and TV channels for the live Premier League games taking place this weekend. (All times BST)

Saturday 8 October

Brighton vs Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 9 October

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United (2pm) Sky Sports

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Manchester United (7pm) BT Sports

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Sky Sports customers are able to stream the game between Brighton and Tottenham online or on mobile via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Non Sky customers are also able to watch the game by purchasing a NOWTV package. The streaming service offers various different options such as a day pass for £11.98 or a monthly pass with the option to cancel for £25 a month.

Advertisement

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

Brighton will be boosted by the news that midfielder Moises Caicedo should be fit enough to play despite missing a training session on Thursday due to an undisclosed issue. However, Brighton will be without Zambian midfielder Enock Mwebu due to illness.

Antonio Conte’s side suffered a disappointing North London derby defeat against Arsenal in their last game and will be looking for a response against the Seagulls. They are likely to head into the game without Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski who picked up a thigh injury during international duty. Likewise Spurs will also be without Emerson Royal who was sent off against Arsenal.

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

The Seagulls have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and have won four of their opening seven games in the Premier League. If Brighton are to avoid defeat today then they will equal the club top flight record of having eight successive home games unbeaten which was last done in 1981.

Brighton are undoubtedly high on confidence after an impressive display during the 3-3 draw against Liverpool however, it is yet to be seen just how Roberto de Zerbi will fare as Brighton manager after replacing Graham Potter.

Advertisement

Tottenham suffered a 3-1 defeat to arch rivals Arsenal and will be aiming to get their season back on track with a victory in this game. Despite the defeat Antonio Conte’s side have had an impressive start to the Premier League season and have lost just one of their opening eight games.

The game will be a tight one to call and Brighton have been fairly solid at the Amex in recent weeks.