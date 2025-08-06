Burnley "shortlist" 36-year-old goalkeeper from Premier League rivals after James Trafford's departure
The newly-promoted side have been savvy in the transfer market this summer, snapping up bargain bin players with Premier League experience.
Defender Kyle Walker has arrived from Manchester City; Axel Tuanzebe was signed on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich Town; winger Jaidon Anthony joined from Bournemouth; and Marcus Edwards will cover the other flank after leaving Sporting CP.
Now, another Premier League veteran has appeared on manager Scott Parker’s shortlist, who could sure up the already impressive defence after goalkeeper James Trafford moved to Manchester City.
According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Burnley are keen on signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Posting on X, he said: “Burnley have added Martin Dubravka to their shortlist. They are pushing to sign him.
“The 36-year-old is under contract at Newcastle until 2026.”
Dubravka is Newcastle’s second-choice goalkeeper, and dutifully served the Magpies in cup competitions last season.
In January, Dubravka was visibly emotional after beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, with many speculating that he had played his final game for Eddie Howe’s side.
There was interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab, but a move never materialised.
