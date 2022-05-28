It will be a French official in charge of the showpiece UEFA event at the Stade de France in Paris.

Liverpool’s incredible season concludes on Saturday as they look to claim a seventh Champions League title and complete an incredible treble of trophy wins.

Standing in their way are 13 times winners Real Madrid as the Stade de France gets set to host a replay of the 2018 final which Los Blancos won 3-1 in Kyiv.

Two of the best managers in the world, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti, will be in opposite dugouts but who will be the man in the middle for the showpiece event?

Here is everything you need to know about who is refereeing the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool including their recent record:

Who is the referee for the 2022 Champions League final?

The referee for the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be 40-year old Frenchman Clement Turpin.

Turpin has been a FIFA listed referee since 2010, and an UEFA Elite group referee since 2012.

He refereed the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal and Manchester United and has also been i charge at matches during the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Clement Turpin referee record

Per WhoScored, Clement Turpin has refereed 34 matches in total this season.

The 40-year old has refereed several matches in Ligue 1 as well as in the Champions League and Europa League.

Turpin has also refereed several times on the international stage including at last summers 2020 UEFA European Championship finals and this season’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Frenchman has averaged 24/65 fouls per game this season while issuing 114 yellow cards and seven red cards.

That’s an average of 3.35 yellow cards per game and 0.21 red cards per game.

Fans of other Premier League clubs will recognise Turpin from their own European fixtures this season with the Oullins native having been in charge of Chelsea’s 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in April as well as West Ham’s 1-0 win over Sevilla in March.

What has Clement Turpin said ahead of refereeing 2022 Champions League final - Real Madrid v Liverpool?

Turpin gave a detailed interview with UEFA.com after being selected as the official for the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

In it, he spoke about ‘fulfilling dreams’ saying: “I feel privileged, I’ve achieved two of the biggest dreams that a referee can have.

“I think it’s important to believe that you have a star above your head, as we say – at the moment, it feels like there’s an entire constellation of stars above me!”

He also spoke about being a referee, adding: “The life of a referee revolves around being ready to take decisions, being confident and being natural.

“You have to understand the game – the more you do, the better you can read a game as a referee.”