Championship star who played for West Brom and Sunderland 'frontrunner' to buy club

Former West Brom and Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is leading a shock bid to buy Gateshead FC in the National League. | Getty Images

A former Championship footballer is looking for a way back into English football - and may do so by buying a club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anichebe, who played 63 games for West Brom and a further 19 for Sunderland, is keen on purchasing National League side Gateshead FC, according to NationalWorld’s sister title BirminghamWorld. The Nigerian retired back in 2017 at the age of 29, spending his final playing days at Beijing BSU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead have been a supporter-owned club since 2019, when the club suffered the humiliation of relegation after financial irregularities were discovered under previous ownership. They have been stuck in the fifth tier of English football for the past few years, after winning the National League North title in the 2021/22 season.

Former West Brom and Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is leading a shock bid to buy Gateshead FC in the National League. | Getty Images

Anichebe is heading up a Nigerian consortium to take over the club, and has even been spotted in the crowd at recent games. He was in the stands at the International Stadium for the 3-1 defeat to Gateshead, and apparently is contacting players’ agents to negotiate some transfers as soon as the takeover is complete.

Yeovil manager Mark Cooper says the club has already made arrangements to sign one of his players - Frank Nouble. Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said: “I think this person did a deal with Frank's agent, which obviously unsettled Frank. It would do because he had a good deal going to Gateshead.

“Then, it went quiet. We then found out that there was no deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The person doing the deal with Frank's agent and Frank had no jurisdiction to do the deal, because as far as I'm aware he doesn't yet own Gateshead. Really disappointing from Gateshead's side of it and feel sorry for Frank really but he wanted to go.”