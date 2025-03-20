Championship star who played for West Brom and Sunderland 'frontrunner' to buy club
Perhaps best known for his lengthy stint with Everton, Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe is reportedly leading a consortium to buy his own football club.
Anichebe, who played 63 games for West Brom and a further 19 for Sunderland, is keen on purchasing National League side Gateshead FC, according to NationalWorld’s sister title BirminghamWorld. The Nigerian retired back in 2017 at the age of 29, spending his final playing days at Beijing BSU.
Gateshead have been a supporter-owned club since 2019, when the club suffered the humiliation of relegation after financial irregularities were discovered under previous ownership. They have been stuck in the fifth tier of English football for the past few years, after winning the National League North title in the 2021/22 season.
Anichebe is heading up a Nigerian consortium to take over the club, and has even been spotted in the crowd at recent games. He was in the stands at the International Stadium for the 3-1 defeat to Gateshead, and apparently is contacting players’ agents to negotiate some transfers as soon as the takeover is complete.
Yeovil manager Mark Cooper says the club has already made arrangements to sign one of his players - Frank Nouble. Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said: “I think this person did a deal with Frank's agent, which obviously unsettled Frank. It would do because he had a good deal going to Gateshead.
“Then, it went quiet. We then found out that there was no deal.
“The person doing the deal with Frank's agent and Frank had no jurisdiction to do the deal, because as far as I'm aware he doesn't yet own Gateshead. Really disappointing from Gateshead's side of it and feel sorry for Frank really but he wanted to go.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.