Mauricio Pochettino will prepare for his first game in the Premier League as Chelsea manager when he takes on Liverpool this weekend. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss had been out of work since being relieved of his duties in Paris but will now look to rebuild a club who suffered one of their worst ever league finishes in the 2022/23 season.

Chelsea’s squad remains relatively incomplete and they will take on a side who has also suffered unexpected losses in the transfer season with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho making the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Neither side were able to complete a top four finish and while Liverpool were able to find solace in reaching the Europa League, Chelsea will hope to rebuild from what was a disastrous and turbulent season.

As the two sides prepare for their return to Premier League action, here is all you need to know about how to follow Chelsea vs Liverpool...

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The two sides will come together on Sunday 13 August with kick-off set for 4.30pm. Stamford Bridge will host the fixture with Chelsea’s website indicating that hospitality packages are still available to purchase.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

In keeping with the majority of Premier League fixtures, Chelsea’s clash against Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports with fans able to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sport packages can be purchased for £22/month in addition to other Sky Sport deals while joining Sky, Netflix and Sports packages are available from £20/month.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Liverpool have met 194 times in their history with Liverpool winning 84 times to Chelsea’s 65. In the 2022/23 season, both meetings ended in a 0-0 draw and the last time Chelsea beat the Reds was in March 2021 during a Premier League fixture. In their six subsequent clashes, Liverpool have won both cup fixtures and drawn the four Premier League clashes.

Squad news

For Liverpool, there are currently only two players out of contention at the moment. Thiago Alcantara has spent the summer months recovering from a hip problem which ruled him out of the end of the 2022/23 season and it is likely it will still take a couple more weeks for the Spaniard to return to action.

Similarly, Stefan Bajcetic is another set to be out until Liverpools’ clash against Newcastle due to a recent adductor operation. He has been building his match fitness, but it is believed Sunday’s game is too soon for him to be put on the field.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are set to be without Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Bediashile and Wesley Fofana. A new Chelsea recruit, Nkunku is set to be out for a while due to a serious knee injury that will require him to undergo an operation. Bediashile has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury but the defender has not featured at all during pre-season and will subsequently not be considered for selection this weekend.