Helge Rasche, the Under 19 head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, was involved in a car crash and he reportedly died at the scene after suffering from fatal injury

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed the tragic death of their Under 19 head coach, Helge Rasche. The club posted a statement on social media which said: “Eintracht Frankfurt is devastated by the loss of U19 head coach Helge Rasche.

“The 33-year-old lost his life in a traffic accident yesterday. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.” According to German publication Bild, “On Thursday, Rasche, driving a white Hyundai (sponsor of Eintracht) on the Dietzenbach-Rodgau (Hesse) cross-country route, left the road for unknown reasons just after the junction to a gravel works and crashed into a tree. Any help came too late for him. He succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.”

The U19 players of the team were told of the death of their coach Helge Rasche on Thursday evening. After joining the club’s youth department in 2020, Helge Rasche was promoted to U17 coach in 2023. He then became the U19 head coach in the youth Bundesliga.

Many fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to Helge Rasche. Helge Rasche also worked as a youth coach for Hallescher FC who posted a tribute on Facebook which said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news that Helge Rasche, former youth club of our Halleschen FC, died tragically in a traffic accident yesterday at the age of 33.” The tribute also said: “Our sincere condolences go out to his family and the entire Eintracht family, our thoughts are with you during these difficult hours.”