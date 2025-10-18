An England legend who struck fear into the hearts of his opponents during the 1990s has admitted he will never give up his alcohol addiction.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking, admitting he would rather “die as Gazza” than give up alcohol altogether.

The former England midfielder rose to fame as one of the country’s most gifted footballers, making his name at Newcastle United before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His life off the pitch has often been turbulent, with well-documented battles against alcoholism and depression.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 58-year-old said he continues to relapse, despite multiple stints in rehab.

“I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change,” he said. “I will probably die as Gazza. But I have nothing to hide. The whole country knows what I have done now.”

But the Gateshead-born star says he has “no regrets”.

“I have had a great life, travelled the world, had everything money can buy,” he told the newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps between 1988 and 1998, scoring 10 international goals, and helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 96, said he has long accepted his public image.

“Jimmy Greaves stopped drinking, but that is Jimmy Greaves,” he said, referring to the former England striker. “I am not Jimmy Greaves and I am not George Best. I don’t get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it.

“I might regret it. But I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today.”

Gascoigne is set to release a new book, Eight, in which he promises to reveal the “real Gazza” for the first time.