England manager Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has handed Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Brentford striker Ivan Toney their first starts this evening. The Three Lions take on Belgium in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

The hosts have made six changes from their 1-0 loss to Brazil last time out. Midfielder Declan Rice has been named as captain for the first time.

England line-up as follows:

Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, John Stones, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Ivan Toney.

On the bench:

James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale, Conor Gallagher, Anthony Gordon, Joe Gomez, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jordan Henderson, Rico Lewis, Marcus Rashford, James Maddison, Cole Palmer.

Southgate has admitted he has had a lot of injury problems to deal with recently and has said: "It is an incredible number who are unavailable to us. I haven't experienced that before, but it means there are opportunities for other people.

"You can't worry about what we haven't got. You've got to move forward. There's a lot of different reasons for those injuries."

Bukayo Saka, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Alexander Arnold, Sam Johnstone, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire are all sidelined which isn't ideal.

England will play without names on the back of their shirts for the second-half as dedication to Alzheimer's Society International.

As for Belgium, Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is out through injury, but their winger Jeremy Doku starts with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and Leicester City's Youri Tielemens. Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaka, who plays for Inter Milan, is their skipper.