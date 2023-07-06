England Under-21s are through to their first UEFA Euros final since 2009 after securing a dominant win over Israel in the semi-finals last night (Wednesday 5 July).

Goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer confirmed England’s place in the final for Saturday. The Young Lions are still yet to concede a goal in the tournament and will hope to lift the trophy for the first time since 1984 when they take on Spain in two days’ time.

Speaking after the match, Gibbs-White said: “It’s hard to put into words. We’ve been working hard for the past two years to get to this moment. It’s not an achievement yet, we still have loads of work to do. I feel like we have a good together team and the right team that can go all the way.”

Ahead of England U21’s final on Saturday, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

England’s Morgan Gibbs-White in action during UEFA Euros tournament

When is the U21 Euros final?

England’s Young Lions will play Spain on Saturday 8 July with the match due to kick-off at 5pm BST. The fixture will be hosted by Georgia’s Adjarabet Arena, which was the site of their semi-final win over Israel.

How to watch the U21 Euros final

This year’s Under 21 European Championship will not be shown on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

In year’s gone by the tournament has often been televised on Sky Sports and fans witnessed a disappointing group stage exit under manager Aidy Bothroyd during the 2019 competition in Italy and San Marino. Sky Sports also hosted the competition in 2021 as England again exited in the group stage in Hungary and Slovenia.

Sky Sports were not involved in the bidding process for this year’s competition, but fans can still tune in for every match throughout the tournament through UEFA.TV and it is free of charge.

England U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

England and Spain’s U21 squads have faced each other three time before with both sides winning one apiece and drawing the third. Their last meet came at the 2009 Euros campaign which England won 2-0 thanks to goals from Fraizer Campbell and James Milner.

Squad news

There are no injury concerns for Carsley but the Young Lions manager will have some heavy decisions to make, such as where Cameron Archer will fit into the squad and whether Emile Smith-Rowe and Cole Palmer retain their starting places.

England squad:

Goalkeepers : James Trafford, Josh Griffiths, Carl Rushworth

: James Trafford, Josh Griffiths, Carl Rushworth Defenders : Max Aarons, Luke Thomas, Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jarrad Branthwaite, Charlie Cresswell, Ben Johnson

: Max Aarons, Luke Thomas, Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jarrad Branthwaite, Charlie Cresswell, Ben Johnson Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jacob Ramsey, James Garner, Curtis Jones, Thomas Doyle, Harvey Elliott, Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke

Oliver Skipp, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jacob Ramsey, James Garner, Curtis Jones, Thomas Doyle, Harvey Elliott, Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke Forwards: Cameron Archer, Emile Smith Rowe, Anthony Gordon

Spain squad: