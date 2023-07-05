Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed a distinguished managerial career which has seen him lift trophies with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Brazil national team next summer.

News of the deal was confirmed by Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodriques who also announced the appointment of interim coach Fernando Diniz for the next 12 months.

Ancelotti is one of the most decorated coaches in football history and has won a record-breaking four Champions League trophies in his managerial career - which includes two with AC Milan and two with his current club Real Madrid.

The Italian has one more season remaining on his existing contract with the Spanish giants before embarking on his first role in international management.

But how have Real Madrid reacted to the departure of their former coach Carlo Ancelotti and what has been said about the move?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Carlo Ancelotti?

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in football history. (Getty Images)

Ancelotti is an Italian football manager and former player who is currently in charge of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Italian enjoyed a hugely successful playing career in midfield with Parma, Roma and AC Milan. His main achievements were his two European Cup wins with AC Milan and his three Serie A title triumphs.

Ancelotti retired from football in 1992 and was assistant coach for Italy as they finished runners-up in the 1994 World Cup.

What teams has Carlo Ancelotti managed?

Carlo Ancelotti lead Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2010. (Getty Images)

Ancelotti began his managerial career with Reggiana in 1995 and led the club to promotion from Serie B in his first season. He later had spells with leading Italian clubs Parma and Juventus between 1996 and 2001.

Ancelotti rose to prominence as one of Europe’s best managers during his eight year stay at AC Milan between 2001 and 2009 - lifting one Serie A title, two Champions League’s and one Coppa Italia.

Further success followed at Chelsea and he guided the club to a Premier League and FA Cup double during the 2009/10 season - ending a three year reign of dominance for Man Utd.

His time at Stamford Bridge came to an end when he finished runner-up in his second season in charge, but he continued to shine by winning the French title with PSG in 2013 and the Copa Del Rey and Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014.

While Ancelotti's first spell at Real Madrid came to an end in 2015 when his side missed out on silverware, he later bounced back to achieve a league and cup double in his first season with Bayern Munich in 2017.

Further runs at Napoli and Everton followed between 2018 and 2021 before a return to his former club Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s second go at Real Madrid has proven to be his most successful, lifting the league and Champions League double in his first season. He followed this up with a Copa Del Rey triumph this year, but missed out on the league title.

When will Carlo Ancelotti join Brazil?

Carlo Ancelotti will once again link up with Vinicius Jr when he takes on the Brazil job. (Getty Images)

Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until June 2024 and has confirmed in April that he will be the coach next season “without a doubt.”

The 63-year olds’ position as manager came under scrutiny last season when they suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Man City in the semi-final of the Champions League, but he has said that he intends to see out his contract.

Ancelotti will be aiming to reclaim the league and Champions League crown in his final season and welcomed English record-signing Jude Bellingham to the club from Borussia Dortmund.

However, he does start next season without current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who was enticed by a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Ancelotti is expected to take charge of Brazil with immediate effect next summer and his first major tournament will come in June when his side challenge for the 2024 Copa America in the United States.

Brazil are aiming to reclaim the Copa America title after Argentina’s triumph in 2021 and they return to the USA in 2026 in a bid to reclaim the World Cup crown from their South American rivals.

The five-time World Cup winners have not won the tournament since 2002 when they were managed by Luis Felipe Scolari.

What’s been said?

Real Madrid are yet to comment on Ancelotti’s decision to leave the club next summer. No details regarding his contract with Brazil have been revealed either.

Ednaldo Rodrigues did comment on the appointment of Ancelotti, confirming their plan going forward as World Cup 2026 qualification gets underway.

Rodrigues also spoke on the appointment of interim boss Fernando Diniz, stating: “His [Diniz] game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti.