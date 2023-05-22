Vinicius Jr claims he has been racially abused on multiple occasions this season

Carlo Ancelotti calls on La Liga to ‘act forcefully’ to combat racism. (Getty Images)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on the Spanish football authorities to “act forcefully” to combat racism.

The Italian head coach refused to discuss his side's 1-0 defeat to Valencia on Sunday 21 May and instead used his post match interview to shift the focus onto the alleged racist abuse suffered by his player Vinicius Jr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Brazilian winger was sent off for violent conduct in the closing moments of the contest after an altercation with Valencia’s Hugo Duro.

Earlier in the game Vinicius claimed that he was racially abused by a section of Valencia’s supporters and he even attempted to bring the issue to the attention of the referee.

But what happened during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid and what has Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius said about the incident at the Mestalla Stadium?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid?

Valencia boosted their hopes of survival in La Liga with a crucial 1-0 victory against Real Madrid, but the match was largely overshadowed by incidents off the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was subjected to alleged racist abuse before and during the contest. In the 70th minute, the game was briefly paused as Vinicius attempted to point out fans in the crowd who he believed were abusing him.

Vinicius was sent off against Valencia. (Getty Images)

The Brazilian winger was later sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in a mass altercation between the two sets of players.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say after the game?

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his anger after the game during his post match interview.

The Italian said: “What we saw today is unacceptable - an entire stadium chanting racist slurs. I don’t want to talk about football today. There is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“La Liga has a problem. For me, Vinicius is the most important player in the world. These episodes of racism have to stop the match.

“It’s the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0. There is no other way.”

Ancelotti also revealed that he had considered substituting Vinicius during the game and added that his sending off was understandable due to the circumstances.

He added: “I asked him (Vinicius) if he wanted to keep playing, and he stayed in the game. Vinicius is very sad; he is angry. Something like this can’t happen in the world we live in.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valencia said they would investigate the issue and take the most severe measures.

Valencia released a statement saying: “Valencia CF wishes to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack or disqualification in football.

“Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any player from the rival team have no place in football and do not fit in with the values and identity of Valencia CF.”

What has Vinicius Jr said?

Vinicius Jr expressed his frustration at the incident in an emotional Instagram post. During the post he explains that he has been racially abused at several points throughout the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius posted: “It wasn’t the first time, not the second and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world of a racist country. Sorry for the Spaniards which do not agree, but today in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend. I agree. But I’m strong and will go to the end against the racists. Even though it's far from here.”

What else has been said?

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand defended Vinicius Jr on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this s**t.”

These thoughts were echoed by Match of The Day host Gary Lineker who added: “Once again, the player being abused is the only person to be punished.”