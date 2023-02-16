Barcelona will play Manchester United in last 16 of UEFA Europa League 2022/23

For the first time in the Europa League, Manchester United will travel to Camp Nou to play Barcelona in the first leg of the playoffs.

The two sides have etched their names into Champions League history but their respective falls from grace have put them together in Europe’s secondary club competition for the first time. This will be Barcelona’s second successive season in the Europa League playoffs and they come into the match following a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions, including nine wins in their last 10 La Liga matches.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have not seen Champions League glory since 2007-08 and have competed in the Europa League on six occasions in the last 12 seasons. They have lost just four of their last 16 away matches in all tournaments this year.

Barcelona celebrate their win against Villarreal in La Liga on February 12

Arsenal are the other EFL side to be currently competing in the tournament but as they finished first in their Europa League group, they do not need to take part in the round of 32 as they have already secured their spot in the last 16.

Here is all you need to know ahead of tonight’s Europa League fixtures...

When are the last 32 Europa League fixtures

Thursday 16 February (all times GMT)

RB Salzburg v Roma - 5.45pm

Barcelona v Man United - 5.45pm

Ajax v Union Berlin - 5.45pm

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes - 5.45pm

Sevilla v PSV - 8pm

Sporting v Midtjylland - 8pm

Juventus v Nantes - 8pm

Leverkusen v Monaco - 8pm

Thursday 23 February (second leg)

PSV v Sevilla - 5.45pm

Nantes v Juventus - 5.45pm

Midtjylland v Sporting - 5.45pm

Monaco v Leverkusen - 5.45pm

Union Berlin v Ajax - 8pm

Roma RB Salzburg - 8pm

Rennes v Shakhtar Donetsk - 8pm

Manchester United v Barcelona - 8pm

How to watch Europa League fixtures

The Europa League will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport. Games will be broadcast across BT Sport 1, 2, 3, 4 and Ultimate. Barcelona v Manchester United will be on BT Sport 2.

Fans hoping to tune into the Europa League who do not have BT Sport can still do so by buying a monthly pass for £25 (£29.99 from February 17). This will give access to every BT Sport channel via the app. BT broadband is not required to purchase the monthly pass.

Can I live stream?

BT Sport customers will be able to live stream the games through the BT Sport website and app. Additionally, highlights will appear across BT’s social media accounts and highlights of the fixtures will then be available to watch on BT Sport’s YouTube channel following the final whistle.

When are the next stages of Europa League?

There will be a draw on Friday 24 February, following the results of the RO32 second legs and Arsenal will find out who they will face in the last 16 then.

The next Europa League matchdays will then take place on 9th and 16th March before the quarter and semi-final draws take place on 17 March 2023. The quarter-finals will take place in April while the semi-finals are played in May although the exact dates are currently unknown.

