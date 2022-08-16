Here is everything you need to know about the Europa League group stage draw.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a thrilling Europa League campaign last season which saw Rangers reach the final while West Ham narrowly missed out, fans will soon get to watch the European contest once again.

The Scottish Premiership side were beaten on penalties by Frankfurt in May’s finale - weeks after the Germans knocked out the Irons.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season will see Arsenal and Manchester United represent the Premier League after they both missed out on a top four spot, while the likes of Malmo, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce are competing in a two-legged play-off round in the coming weeks to decide who takes up the remaining spots in the Europa League.

Both English clubs will be confident of lifting the trophy next year, with United winning it five years ago and the Gunners placing as runners-up in 2019.

Before we can see some of Europe’s greats battle it out, the draw will first have to take place to decide which teams will face each other in the group stage.

Here is everything you need to know...

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The Europa League group stage draw is set to take place next week on Friday 26th August 2022.

The UEFA ceremony will be held in Istanbul, Turkey - the location of the 2023 Champions League final.

What time is the draw?

The draw is set to kick off at 12pm BST.

Turkey is two hours ahead of the UK which means the draw will be made at 2pm local time.

Which teams are in the competition?

Sixteen teams have already qualified for the Europa League group stage, with the number set to double by the time the competition kicks off.

The clubs featuring in the group stage include 12 automatic entrants, 10 play-off winners and 10 sides transferring from the Champions League play-offs or third qualifying round League path.

Here are the times that have qualified so far...

• Roma (ITA)

• Man United (ENG)

• Arsenal (ENG)

• Lazio (ITA)

• Braga (POR)

• Feyenoord (NED)

• Rennes (FRA)

• Real Betis (ESP)

• Union Berlin (GER)

• Freiburg (GER)

• Nantes (FRA)

• Monaco (FRA)

• Sturm Graz (AUT)

• Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

• Midtjylland (DEN)

Who is in the play-off rounds?

There are still 20 teams to battle it out in the play-offs over the next couple of weeks, with the first leg of each tie played on Thursday and the second scheduled for a week later.

Here are the upcoming fixtures...

• HJK Helsinki vs Silkeborg IF

• Ferencvarosi TC vs Shamrock Rovers

• Apollon Limassol vs Olympiakos

• Malmo FF vs Sivasspor

• Pyunik vs Sheriff Tiraspol

• Zurich vs Heart of Midlothian

• Ludogorets Razgrad vs Zalgiris

• Dnipro-1 vs AEK Larnaca

• KAA Gent vs Omonia Nicosia

• Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce

Group stage schedule

The Europa League group stage is set to begin on Thursday 8th September and end almost two months later on Thursday 3rd November.

• Matchday 1 - 8th September 2022

• Matchday 2 - 15th September 2022

• Matchday 3 - 6th October 2022

• Matchday 4 - 13th October 2022

• Matchday 5 - 27th October 2022