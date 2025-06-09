Scotland take on Liechtenstein in a friendly just days after Steve Clarke’s men disappoint fans with a brutal loss to Iceland.

The Tartan Army will travel to Vaduz for the upcoming match. Manager Steve Clarke is hoping that his team will bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss at Hampden to Iceland on Friday (June 6).

Scotland were booed off the park by fans after the less-than-impressive result and Clarke remains under pressure to improve performances. He was hit by a series of injuries, particularly in goals to Robby McCrorie and Angus Gunn which saw him bring on third-choice goalie Cieran Slicker for his first ever senior football appearance.

More injuries have hit the struggling squad, with Napoli hero Scott McTominay and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney withdrawing due to injury. However, Clarke has since called up additional support in goals in the form of 18-year-old Bournemouth goalkeeper Callan McKenna and ex-Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke faces an uphill battle to get fans back on side as the Scots take on Liechtenstein in a friendly this evening. | Getty Images

The manager also pushed aside criticism of Slicker for his performance against Iceland. He told BBC Sport: “Cieran is a good goalkeeper. He trains well, works well in the camp. He's had an unfortunate night and he'll bounce back from it. He knows he needs to play more games regularly but he's got a big future in front of him."

Liechtenstein come off the back of a 3-0 defeat to another Home Nations team. They faced Wales in Cardiff on Friday evening in a World Cup qualifier, where Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore all netted goals on the night.

Here’s how you can tune in to watch Liechtenstein v Scotland live tonight.

What channel is Liechtenstein v Scotland on tonight?

Live coverage of the match will come from the BBC. Liechtenstein v Scotland will be available to watch live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, as well as on BBC Two across the rest of the UK.

The match will kick-off at 5pm on Monday, June 9. Live coverage will begin on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer from 4.30pm, while coverage for the rest of the UK will begin on BBC Two at 4.45pm.