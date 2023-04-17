Leeds United and Liverpool have sat back and watched the rest of the Premier League in action over the weekend as they prepare for their clash

Leeds United lock horns with Liverpool this evening in the Premier League at Elland Road. The hosts go into the game on the back of their 5-1 home thumping by Crystal Palace last time out and will be eager to bounce back with a positive result against their Merseyside opponents.

Javi Gracia’s side are embroiled in a relegation battle at the bottom end of the league and are two points above the drop zone with a game in-hand on the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton below them. The Yorkshire club stayed up on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at Brentford under their former manager Jesse Marsch and it appears this season will go to the wire as well.

Liverpool have endured a tough term and are currently sat in a disappointing 8th place in the table, with their chances of making Europe still up in the air. The Reds have fallen way short of the standards Jurgen Klopp has set over recent years but did fight back from 2-0 down last time out at home to table toppers Arsenal to claw back a point. They are winless in their last five outings away from home though in all competitions which will give Leeds hope that they can get a result.

When is Leeds United vs Liverpool?

Leeds take on Liverpool at 20:00 (GMT) and it is the final match of this gameweek in the Premier League.

How to watch Leeds United vs Liverpool?

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football as the channel’s pick for Monday Night Football. Coverage starts at 19:00 (GMT). Subscribers to Sky Sports can also watch on tablet, mobile and laptop devices if they wish to.

Team news

Leeds remain without midfielder Tyler Adams and versatile Stuart Dallas as they continue their respective road to recoveries. January recruit Max Wober, who joined from Red Bull Salzburg to bolster their defensive department, is a doubt and will need to be assessed ahead of the fixture.

As for Liverpool, they could welcome winger Luis Diaz back into the squad for the first time since October and the Colombia international is back in training now which is a boost for them. Midfielder Thiago has had his injury woes recently and came off the bench against Arsenal last time out after nine weeks out with a hip problem so is in contention to start.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Ibrahima Konate have missed training sessions this week so have emerged as potential doubts for the Reds’ trip across the Penninnes. Elsewhere, midfielder Naby Keita has a muscle injury and youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are out until the summer.

Reverse fixture